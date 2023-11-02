Kokomo based Sweet Peas Play Cafe offers coffee and a place to play

In 2011 Krystyne Wilson and her husband Kirt were stationed in South Korea while Kirt was in the Army.

During that time they lived there with their two daughters who were both under two, and Krystyne visited a coffee shop.

The coffee shop also had a play place for her children to be.

In 2019 now living in the US with a new baby boy, the Wilsons decided they were ready for something different.

There was nothing like that play place in South Korea here in their home state.

Thus, Sweet Peas Play Cafe was born.

Opening in 2020 during the pandemic, the coffee shop flourished.

Now, the shop serves as a place for people to get a coffee and a snack. It also allows their kids to be with them in that process.

The shop is open for birthday parties and other events.

It’s located at 1825 South Plate Street, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.