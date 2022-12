Life.Style.Live!

Last minute holiday gift ideas with Claudia Lombana

This holiday shopping season is expected to break records, and while most experts advise people to shop early, there is still time for those who have put it off til the last minute.

Claudia Lombana, Consumer Expert and Journalist, joined us today to brainstorm a few ideas for last minute holiday gifts.

She discussed the Stella Rosa wine selection, gift cards from Save a Lot grocery, Cinemark movie club subscriptions, and Oral B iO toothbrush.

For more information click here.