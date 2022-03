Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ March 28, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Jason Michael Thomas – Urban Awareness Gardens

JasonMichaelThomas.com

9-year-old Taekwondo star Natalia Silk

facebook.com/charles.ingram.79462

Classic Cakes – Carmel

ClassicCakesCarmel.com

Neatsheets – wearable napkin

MyNeatGoods.com

Tarik Carroll – Photography

herron.iupui.edu/galleries/exhibitions/index.html