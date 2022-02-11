Bottleworks Hotel’s chef shares Valentine’s Day foods, recipes 

Valentine’s Day Foods
- Fig
- Pomegranate
- Artichokes
- Chili peppers
- Watermelon
- Chocolate
- Oysters
- Asparagus
- Strawberries
- Pistachio
- Saffron
James River Oysters on the Half with Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Mignonette
For the Mignonette:
- 1 cup Red wine vinegar
- 6 strawberries, diced
- 1 tbsp chili paste
- ½ cup watermelon, diced
- ½ shallot chopped
- 1 tsp Cracked Black Pepper Corn
- 1 tbsp Sea salt
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients and place them in a jar.
Reserve in the refrigerator for 48 hours or up to 1 month.
12 Oysters Fresh
Crack oysters open and dash with a little mignonette
Cocoa Espresso Dusted Filet Medallion with Asparagus Risotto
For the Steak:
- Espresso Cocoa Dust
- ¼ cup Ground Espresso Beans
- 1 tbsp Cocoa Powder
- 1 Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Ground Black Pepper
- ¼ tsp Garlic Ground
- ¼ Tsp Onion Ground
For the Risotto:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Arborio Rice
- 3 cup Chicken Stock
- ½ cup Heavy Cream
- ¼ Cup Grated Parmesan
- 1 cup Asparagus, tips
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
- 2 tbsp Butter
Directions:
Heat butter in a small saucepan to medium-high
In another small saucepan, heat stock to boiling
Add rice to the pan with butter and cook, constantly stirring.
DO NOT BROWN
Add Stock a ladle at a time, constantly stirring until it gets absorbed in the rice.
Keep adding until rice is al dente
Finish with Cream, cheese, asparagus and season with salt and pepper.
