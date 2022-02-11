Life.Style.Live! Recipes

Bottleworks Hotel’s chef shares Valentine’s Day foods, recipes 

by: Tierra Carpenter
Valentine’s Day Foods

  • Fig
  • Pomegranate
  • Artichokes
  • Chili peppers
  • Watermelon  
  • Chocolate
  • Oysters
  • Asparagus
  • Strawberries
  • Pistachio
  • Saffron 

James River Oysters on the Half with Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Mignonette 

For the Mignonette:

  • 1 cup Red wine vinegar
  • 6 strawberries, diced 
  • 1 tbsp chili paste
  • ½ cup watermelon, diced 
  • ½ shallot chopped
  • 1 tsp Cracked Black Pepper Corn 
  • 1 tbsp Sea salt 

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients and place them in a jar.

Reserve in the refrigerator for 48 hours or up to 1 month.

12 Oysters Fresh 

Crack oysters open and dash with a little mignonette 

Cocoa Espresso Dusted Filet Medallion with Asparagus Risotto 

For the Steak:

  • Espresso Cocoa Dust
  • ¼ cup Ground Espresso Beans
  • 1 tbsp Cocoa Powder
  • 1 Tsp Salt
  • ½ Tsp Ground Black Pepper
  • ¼ tsp Garlic Ground
  • ¼ Tsp Onion Ground

For the Risotto:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Arborio Rice
  • 3 cup Chicken Stock
  • ½ cup Heavy Cream
  • ¼ Cup Grated Parmesan
  • 1 cup Asparagus, tips
  •  Salt & Pepper to Taste
  • 2 tbsp Butter

Directions:

Heat butter in a small saucepan to medium-high 

In another small saucepan, heat stock to boiling 

Add rice to the pan with butter and cook, constantly stirring. 

DO NOT BROWN 

Add Stock a ladle at a time, constantly stirring until it gets absorbed in the rice. 

Keep adding until rice is al dente 

Finish with Cream, cheese, asparagus and season with salt and pepper. 

For information on dining at the Bottle Works Hotel visit, bottleworkshotel.com/dining.

