Bottleworks Hotel’s chef shares Valentine’s Day foods, recipes

Valentine’s Day Foods

Fig

Pomegranate

Artichokes

Chili peppers

Watermelon

Chocolate

Oysters

Asparagus

Strawberries

Pistachio

Saffron

James River Oysters on the Half with Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Mignonette

For the Mignonette:

1 cup Red wine vinegar

6 strawberries, diced

1 tbsp chili paste

½ cup watermelon, diced

½ shallot chopped

1 tsp Cracked Black Pepper Corn

1 tbsp Sea salt

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients and place them in a jar.

Reserve in the refrigerator for 48 hours or up to 1 month.

12 Oysters Fresh

Crack oysters open and dash with a little mignonette

Cocoa Espresso Dusted Filet Medallion with Asparagus Risotto

For the Steak:

Espresso Cocoa Dust

¼ cup Ground Espresso Beans

1 tbsp Cocoa Powder

1 Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Ground Black Pepper

¼ tsp Garlic Ground

¼ Tsp Onion Ground

For the Risotto:

Ingredients:

1 cup Arborio Rice

3 cup Chicken Stock

½ cup Heavy Cream

¼ Cup Grated Parmesan

1 cup Asparagus, tips

Salt & Pepper to Taste

2 tbsp Butter

Directions:

Heat butter in a small saucepan to medium-high

In another small saucepan, heat stock to boiling

Add rice to the pan with butter and cook, constantly stirring.

DO NOT BROWN

Add Stock a ladle at a time, constantly stirring until it gets absorbed in the rice.

Keep adding until rice is al dente

Finish with Cream, cheese, asparagus and season with salt and pepper.

For information on dining at the Bottle Works Hotel visit, bottleworkshotel.com/dining.