Loudmouth Books: Indy’s Queer, Black, Woman-Owned sanctuary for marginalized voices

Banned Books Week is here, and we’ve got a thrilling lineup for all you book lovers out there!

Join us as we celebrate literary rebellion with bestselling author Leah Johnson, the proud owner of Loudmouth Books in Indianapolis.

Leah’s remarkable journey in the world of literature includes award-winning books for children and young adults, with her debut YA novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” earning the prestigious honor of being a Stonewall Honor Book and the inaugural Reese’s Book Club YA pick.

In 2021, TIME even named it one of the 100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.

Leah’s latest masterpiece, “Ellie Engle Saves Herself,” a middle-grade gem, was published by Disney-Hyperion in May 2023.

When she’s not crafting enchanting stories, Leah’s passion extends to Loudmouth Books, her independent bookstore in Indy, dedicated to championing marginalized authors and celebrating banned or challenged books.

For more information, visit Loudmouth Books.

Let’s celebrate the power of literature during Banned Books Week!