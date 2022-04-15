Life.Style.Live!

Master gardener shares tips for propagating, pruning

Spring pruning! What to prune and how to prune it! It’s all in the bud, and the direction of the bud! But don’t cut your bloom off. Early spring bloomers like Forsythia, Red Bud, Dog Wood, Azalea, Rhododendron, Clematis vine, wait until right after the bloom fades! But Knock-Roses are great to prune 1/3 off the top! What what about those hydrangeas? It’s best to research the type of hydrangea you grow prior to making any cuts for fear of a long summer of no blooms!







