Mixologist Brett Buttler’s makes ‘Be My Valenthyme,’ ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ cocktails

These cocktails from Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC, are perfect to go with any Valentine’s Day plans you may have!

Be My Valenthyme

This is a berry-licious blend of Aviation gin, fresh strawberries, thyme, lemon, elderflower and pineapple white balsamic.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Aviation Gin

5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

5 oz. fresh lemon juice

3-4 fresh strawberries, quartered

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bsp Artisano’s pineapple white balsamic vinegar

1 egg white

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker or mixing tin.

Dry shake to thoroughly emulsify all ingredients.

Add ice, and wet shake for 20 seconds until well chilled.

Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with fresh thyme and strawberry.

Mighty Aphrodite

This is a seductive sensory experience with Rum, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, pineapple, mandarin, house made grenadine and smoked lavender.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Plantation 3 Stars Rum

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. Mandarin Juice

1 bsp Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

2 bsp Housemade grenadine

Directions:

Combine all ingredients with ice in a mixing tin or Boston shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds until completely emulsified and chilled. Smoke a coupe or martini glass with dried lavender. Strain into glass and garnish with a Lizardo cherry sword and/or wild orchid.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office, or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information visit:

Website: thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: https://marketwagon.com/vendors?id=1563