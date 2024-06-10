Multiple fire agencies battle ‘severe’ apartment complex fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple fire agencies were responding to a severe two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the Applecreek Apartments in Anderson around 9:50 a.m., but was upgraded to a two-alarm fire sometime before 11 a.m.

A two-alarm fire means the fire has grown in severity and is difficult to control.

The Adams Marklesville Fire Protection Territory said on Facebook it was responding alongside the Anderson Fire Department to the apartments at Winesap Way off 53rd Street to assist with the blaze.

The Anderson Fire Department told News 8 that flames and smoke were visible in part of the complex.

They did not say if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow units easier access to the scene.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.