Movember workouts with Firefighter Tim

This morning, we had the pleasure of welcoming Firefighter Tim, who shared his secrets for staying healthy and fit with us.

In celebration of Movember, we decided to spice things up with a special workout that you can easily try at home.

Cody and Petar were up for the challenge, and after joining in on the fun, they definitely felt the burn, proving that with dedication and the right guidance, anyone can make strides toward a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Are you ready to get fit? Take a look!