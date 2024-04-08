NASA expert shares what to expect from solar eclipse 2024

Don’t miss out on April 8, 2024, when something big is happening: a total solar eclipse will be visible across the whole United States.

These eclipses happen somewhere in the world about every year and a half, but it’s not often they happen in our own country.

It’s pretty special! Over 31 million people in 15 states, from Texas to Maine, will see the Moon cover the Sun, making it dark for a little while.

Even if you’re not in the perfect spot, you’ll still see a cool partial eclipse from where you are.

So, grab your glasses and step outside to see this amazing event!

There won’t be another total eclipse like this in the U.S. until 2045.

Also, NASA is excited about the Sun this year, with two eclipses happening in the U.S., a spacecraft getting close to the Sun, and lots of solar activity.

It’s going to be an awesome year for Sun fans!