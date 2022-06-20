Life.Style.Live!

NFL star, Indy native Chris Evans to host free youth football camp this week

He’s an NFL star fresh off his rookie season where he made his super bowl debut, and now as we head into summer, Chris Evans is ready to give back to his community with a free youth football camp hosted by his Collectively Evolving organization.

The Cincinnati Bengals Running Back and Ben Davis grad, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Alexis Jones, Collective Evolving Director of External Relations, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what made him bring this experience back to the young people at home, how your kids can get involved and more.

Evans said he considers himself a coach at heart, and this is Collectively Evolving’s second time hosting this Running back vs. Linebacker Youth Camp and HS Showcase.

According to the Collectively Evolving website, “The Ben Davis Alumni takes pride in giving back to his community and working with the youth anytime he can. Collectively Evolving is excited to host his camp as he connects and shares his knowledge and training with the future athletes in the game of football post his 2022 Super bowl Appearance.”

Jones said there are only four youth camp spots available, so sign-up now!

Collectively Evolving is also looking for sponsors to help keep this program going strong and to help make it bigger and available to more children.

Camp Details:

Youth Camp Athletes: Grades 3rd-8th: Skills and Drills and other fun activities

Time: 6-7:30

HS athletes: Showcase your abilities and compete with top athletes *Invite Only*

Time: 6:30-9:00pm

﻿Location:

Ben Davis High School

1220 N Girl School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46214

Check-in is 30 minutes before the official start of the camp/showcase.

No helmets or pads are required. Players will only need cleats, shorts and a t-shirt.

Space is limited so be sure to register ASAP to secure your spot.

For more information on this month’s camp and future camps, click here. Please direct all camp inquiries, including registration questions to: CollectivelyEvolving@gmail.com.