Person killed, 2 others injured after crashing into utility vehicle in Fort Wayne

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. One person died and two people were hospitalized after crashing their car into a parked AEP utility vehicle on May 4, 2024. (WISH Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died and two others were seriously injured after they crashed their car into a parked utility vehicle in Fort Wayne early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release that officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Rothman Road around 2:38 a.m. on a report of a fatal accident.

Investigators arrived at the scene and learned that a sedan was driving on the street eastbound when it hit a parked American Electric Power Company vehicle.

One person died at the scene, while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the other occupants was said to be in life-threatening condition.

The utility worker was not injured in the crash. Police added that the utility vehicle’s lights were on and flashing.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident.