Life.Style.Live!

Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today.

Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, epic jumps over obstacles, and pyrotechnic explosions as well as gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and acrobatics, etc. 

For tickets and more information, click here.

