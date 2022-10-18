Life.Style.Live!

Nonprofit seeks donations to open cat café in Hamilton County

There’s a “purrrfect” idea that you can help turn into a reality!

Jenni Beesley, co-founder of the Namaste Cat Café, Ivan Frink, co-founder of Namaste Cat Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their current idea, the mission behind it and the upcoming fundraiser to help make it happen.

An online auction is happening from Nov. 4-6 to help pay for the build out of the future Namaste Cat Café’s cat lounge. They are also counting on pet lovers to help raise funds to open the doors on this life-saving mission. You can go to givebutter.com/meow and register for their upcoming online auction fundraising event.

The Namaste Cat Café will be a paradise for animal lovers! It will be a combination coffee shop, café, feline adoption center and entertainment destination for customers to relieve stress and enjoy interacting with cats and kittens in a warm and inviting space.

The venue will help save the lives of cats and kittens from shelters who euthanize and they will save the lives of more animals by helping to increase access to spay/neuter, vaccines and microchipping.

Beesley got started because she’s the daughter of a veterinarian and has worked with animals all of her life. For the past several years, she’s fostered for a cat rescue who, with the help of an army of volunteers, saves the lives of over 1,000 kitties a year. A cat café will help them save even more.

Current Problem:

Last year over 5000 homeless cats were euthanized in the state of Indiana simply because not enough people walked into the shelters to adopt them.

Solutions:

Beesley watched many cats get adopted to amazing homes simply because someone walked into a pet store where there was an adoption event and they fell in love. Imagine how many more people would adopt if there was a restaurant providing delicious food and beverages and a lounge they can rest and relax in while surrounded by adoptable kitties!

Most everyone has heard the message to spay and neuter. Did you know that if everyone actually did that and if 2% of current pet owners adopted one more pet we could eliminate euthanasia in America’s shelters? There’s a very strong no-kill movement. A big part of the solution is to get pets out of the shelters and into environments where pet lovers find themselves everyday. A café is Perfect for this!

How Can You Help?:

The Namaste Cat Café lounge area is a nonprofit. Once they are open, donations and a percentage of profits from our café will go toward initiatives that will increase adoption rates as well as organizations providing low-cost or free veterinary care for those in need.

Namaste Cat Café will sell superior food and beverages in a comfortable and convenient location in Hamilton County and will allow people to interact with adoptable cats in a comfortable lounge setting. Donations & a percentage of profits will go toward initiatives that will increase adoption rates as well as organizations providing low-cost or free veterinary care for those in need. Our platform will be used to help educate the public about the importance of neutering, vaccinating and microchipping & about other simple, successful initiatives that save pets lives.

