On The Aisle: ‘A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John’

Tune in to “On The Aisle” as the esteemed Tom Alvarez, a distinguished contributor, shares his top theatrical picks for July and August. With an array of captivating performances lined up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Witness a mesmerizing “A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John” at Symphony on the Prairie on July 28 and 29, followed by “Mean Girls” at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre from July 27 to 30. The enchanting melodies of “The Music of Casa Azul” await you on August 5, performed by the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

For those seeking thought-provoking theater, “Spring Awakening” at The District Theatre from August 4 to 13 is an unmissable experience. And on August 4, indulge in “A Tribute to Whitney Houston” at Symphony on the Prairie, paying homage to the iconic artist. Finally, immerse yourself in the timeless allure of “Sophisticated Ladies” at Beef & Board Dinner Theatre, running through August 20. Get ready for a summer filled with extraordinary performances and unforgettable moments in the world of theater and music.