On The Aisle: Tom Alvarez shares springtime shows

We’re going “On The Aisle!” Theatre critic Tom Alvarez joined us to share some upcoming shows in February and March.

Hairspray

Old National Centre

Through Feb. 26

https://indianapolis.broadway.com/

A Streetcar Named Desire

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

March 3 – 19

https://indyfringe.org/

The Bodyguard

Footlite Musicals

March 3 – 19

https://footlite.org/

Happy Days

The District Theatre

Feb. 23-26

https://clericalerrorproductions.com/

Mojada

Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

Through March 6

https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/

Wild Horses

Phoenix Theatre

Through March 5

https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram