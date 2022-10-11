Life.Style.Live!

‘Porktober’ returns to Indiana’s Tenderloin Lovers Trail, offers exclusive prizes

This October, “Porktober” returns and diners can celebrate by visiting locally-owned restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail. The trail can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, which was launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and Indiana Foodways Alliance (IFA).

Tyler Morgan, general manager and owner of 1925 Pub House, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Chef Brittany Sanders to share a couple of their popular pork dishes. This includes their Pork Tenderloin and Porterhouse Pork Chop.

1925 Pub House has two locations, one in Muncie and one in Anderson.

The breaded pork tenderloin (BPT) has been Indiana’s unofficial sandwich since 1908. Native Hoosiers know it as a piece of pork, pounded and breaded and usually fried. It might be crispy and flat or thick and juicy, but almost all of them are bigger than the bun.

Diners who use their Indiana Culinary Trails Passport to check-in to three restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail during the month of October will receive an exclusive pair of “It’s a Pig Deal” socks.

The three restaurants with the most check-ins will partner with Indiana Pork Producers Association to donate a pork meal for every check-in at their location to a food pantry within their community. Indiana pork farming employs more than 14,000 Hoosiers and contributes more than $3 billion each year to the state’s economy.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with the Indiana Pork Producers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance once again to support our members and the many local farmers across our state,” said Lindsey Skeen, IFA Executive Director. “The Tenderloin Lovers Trail highlights a distinctive Indiana classic with a variety of forms to please any food lover.”

For more information about the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, go to VisitIndiana.com/Cuisine or scan the QR code. Follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.