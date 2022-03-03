Life.Style.Live!

Racing for Rescues: Stock Car driver collects donations animal rescues in need

Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and Tinkle Family Racing are teaming up to gather pet supplies for animal rescues in need as part of the Racing For Rescues Tour.

ARCA Menards Series Driver Zachary Tinkle will take pet supplies to local pet rescues in several cities where he will be racing.

Pet Pals TV’s Kitty Correspondent KJ connected Tinkle with Pamela Lewis Terhune of Grateful Rescue who loved the idea, thus, the collaboration was born. The focus is on the season starter and races closer to the Tinkle’s hometown Speedway, IN and the Grateful Rescue headquarters in Muncie, IN.



Grateful Rescue is a nationally networked rescue organization that helps other rescues. They will identify the rescues in each of the cities, find out the needs of those rescues and assist with the procurement of the items needed. Tinkle and his family will load supplies and deliver them to the identified rescues. The receiving rescues will be released at a later date.

Planned stops include:

Daytona International Speedway (February) Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July)

Lucas Oil Raceway (July)

Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds (August)

Salem Speedway (October)

For more information visit, GratefulRescue.org .

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRATEFUL RESCUE & SANCTUARY.