Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Raise a toast to National Pasta Day with Vino Mobile Bar

Celebrating National Pasta Day

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to celebrate National Pasta Day in style with Melissa Libs, the owner of Vino Mobile Bar!

Join us as we discover the perfect wine pairings for a variety of pasta dishes, both red and white.

Melissa will showcase wine bottles and pasta dishes, sharing her expertise in creating harmonious flavor combinations.

Vino Mobile Bar is your go-to source for exquisite wine and beer offerings at public and private events throughout Indiana.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your pasta experience with the expert guidance of Vino Mobile Bar.

Visit www.vinomobilebar.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @vinomobilebar for more delightful wine adventures!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gadget Guy: Home and away...
Life.Style.Live! /
Embracing diversity through dance with...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get ready to boogie with...
Life.Style.Live! /
Discover pizza perfection at Mother...
Life.Style.Live! /
Tails and Trails Rescue is...
Life.Style.Live! /
Hoagies and Hops features an...
Life.Style.Live! /
Author looks at impact of...
Life.Style.Live! /
This Indianapolis real estate broker...
Life.Style.Live! /