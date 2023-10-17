Raise a toast to National Pasta Day with Vino Mobile Bar

Get ready to celebrate National Pasta Day in style with Melissa Libs, the owner of Vino Mobile Bar!

Join us as we discover the perfect wine pairings for a variety of pasta dishes, both red and white.

Melissa will showcase wine bottles and pasta dishes, sharing her expertise in creating harmonious flavor combinations.

Vino Mobile Bar is your go-to source for exquisite wine and beer offerings at public and private events throughout Indiana.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your pasta experience with the expert guidance of Vino Mobile Bar.

Visit www.vinomobilebar.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @vinomobilebar for more delightful wine adventures!