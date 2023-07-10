Rascal’s Fun Zone accepting bookings through summer and fall!

Rascal’s Fun Zone in Central Indiana is now accepting bookings for groups and events throughout the summer and fall. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, a church group gathering, a day camp adventure, or a sports team celebration, Rascal’s Fun Zone offers a wide range of exciting activities for groups of all sizes. Located in Whiteland and spanning 11 acres on US-31, Rascal’s Fun Zone features 48,000 square feet of indoor space along with private indoor rooms and outdoor pavilions. Guests can enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including a 75+ game arcade with a redemption counter, delicious pizza slices, and mouthwatering ice cream. No matter your budget, Rascal’s Fun Zone can create a customized package to suit your needs, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to have a memorable and fun-filled experience.

For more information and to book your group or event, visit their website at https://lnkd.in/gYjQyhWv. Contact Rascal’s Fun Zone today to secure your spot and guarantee a fantastic time for everyone involved.