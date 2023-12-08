Rascal’s Fun Zone: Photos with Santa

Rascal’s Fun Zone is your go-to family entertainment center, offering a wide array of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy.

They’re not just open during the warm months; they’re a year-round operation, making them the perfect destination regardless of the season.

With 48,000 square feet of indoor space on 11 acres, they’re equipped to provide endless entertainment options, including indoor and outdoor go-karts, two thrilling miniature golf courses, duckpin bowling, and a massive arcade.

Whether you’re planning a birthday celebration, corporate event, field trip, or team-building activity, they’ve got you covered.

Don’t forget to check out the impressive selection of large plush prizes and fun game props, like the giant mallet from the hammer game, which keeps visitors engaged and excited!

