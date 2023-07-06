‘Self-Esteem Your Superpower: Ways Parents Can improve Children’s Self-Esteem’

In a world that moves at a rapid pace, it’s crucial to equip our children with high self-esteem, a superpower that can shape their lives for the better. Dr. Stephanie E. Wilson-Coleman, a Transformational Leadership, and Holistic Life Coach, and the Founder and CEO of The Champagne Connection, shares valuable insights on improving children’s self-esteem in her latest book, “Self-Esteem Your Superpower: Ways Parents Can Improve Children’s Self-Esteem.” With easy-to-implement techniques, Dr. Stephanie empowers parents to make a positive impact on their children’s self-worth and emotional well-being.

During a recent interview, Dr. Stephanie emphasized the effectiveness of the techniques presented in her book. She has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents who have implemented these strategies and witnessed remarkable changes in their children’s confidence and self-esteem. Despite the fast-paced nature of modern society, Dr. Stephanie understands the challenges parents face in finding time for these techniques. She offers practical advice on seamlessly incorporating them into daily routines without adding extra stress. By harnessing the power of high self-esteem, parents can provide their children with a solid foundation for a brighter future.

