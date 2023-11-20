Shop Small, Visit Carmel, Indiana on Small Business Saturday

Shop Small is a global movement that encourages shoppers to support and buy from small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Carmel, Indiana has a special Shop Small event happening on Saturday, November 25.

Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager for City of Carmel, joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about how to kick off the holiday season in Carmel.

On Small Business Saturday, participating businesses in Carmel will have Shop Carmel swag bags to give away (while supplies last). They will also feature a chance to win one of two $200 gift baskets that will include items from select businesses.

All Things Carmel, located at 110 West Main Street, Suite 104, will serve as the Welcome Center starting at 9 a.m. with free cookies, coffee and Shop Carmel swag.

Shop Carmel is also running a social media promotion where you can take a selfie while shopping small,

tag the businesses you’re shopping in and use #ShopCarmel for a chance to win a gift basket which includes items from the Shop Carmel businesses.

For more information about the event visit the event website here.