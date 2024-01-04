Souper Bowls 2024: A flavorful feast for a cause

Prepare your taste buds and support a worthy cause at Souper Bowls 2024, the annual community event taking place on February 3, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Second Helpings (1121 Southeastern Ave.).

Originating in 2012 during the Super Bowl hosted in Indy, this soup-centric extravaganza has evolved into a culinary showdown, featuring top local chefs competing for the coveted title.

Join them for unlimited soup tastings, vote for your favorite concoction, and have the opportunity to take your preferred soups to-go.

Souper Bowls not only satisfy your culinary cravings but also open doors to addressing food waste, poverty, and hunger in the community.

It’s a little competition and a whole lot of fun – be there to decide whose soup will reign supreme!