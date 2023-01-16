Life.Style.Live!

Special MLK Day Activities At The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

by: Peggy McClelland
Celebrate the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special activities and performances at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Geoge visits with Melissa Trumpey, Director of Public Events and Family Programs to find out more.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 

Free museum admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Special programming includes: 

Griot Drum Ensemble Performances 
11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 
Enjoy energetic and engaging percussion music as the Griot Drum Ensemble performs authentic traditional West African and Diaspora drumming. 

Figures of the Civil Rights Movement 
12:30 and 2 p.m
Join storyteller Portia Jackson as she tells tales of courageous children in the Civil Rights Movement. 

Visiting Artist Ashley Nora 
1 and 2 p.m. 
Join Visiting Artist Ashley Nora to observe the many beautiful components of space and create their own artwork using deep colors from oil pastels! 

CHILDRENSMUSEUM.ORG 

