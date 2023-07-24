St. Elmo Cocktails earn Double Gold at San Francisco Spirits Competition

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with award-winning cocktails from none other than St. Elmo Steak House, as we are joined by the talented bartender, Corey DuBois. We have two exquisite concoctions in the spotlight – the St. Elmo Cosmo and the St. Elmo Espresso Martini – both of which have claimed the prestigious honor of winning Double Gold at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition.

The St. Elmo Cosmopolitan is a fusion of vodka and orange liqueur, perfected since its inception in 2006 at Harry & Izzy’s downtown. Corey’s ingenious touch ensures that this Cosmo remains true to its roots, striking a balance between sweetness and the prominence of vodka.

Next up is the St. Elmo Espresso Martini, a modern-classic blend of coffee bean, chocolate, and vanilla, resulting in a sumptuous masterpiece. Created with finesse, Corey steers clear of the creamy and frothy components, allowing the cocktail’s exquisite flavors and balance to shine through.

Now, here’s the cherry on top – when you order St. Elmo Cosmo or Espresso Martini online at Shop St. Elmo Cocktails, you get 15% off! Moreover, these delectable drinks are readily available at your local grocery or liquor store in Indiana. Cheers to an unforgettable experience with St. Elmo Cocktails!