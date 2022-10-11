Life.Style.Live!

‘State of the Unity’ captures music duo’s journey spreading unity across country, now playing at Heartland Film Festival

The indie-rock duo The Bergamo is comprised of Jillian Speece & Nathaniel Hoff. The two also happen to be a devoted couple and award-winning filmmakers behind “State of the Unity” (a feature length documentary), one of the films a part of this year’s Heartland Film Festival.

The high school sweethearts met at a school in South Bend, Indiana.

They says it took them 6.5 years to make “State of the Unity.” The couple also just dropped a new album called, “Far Out.”

The film’s synopsis is: In 2016, Brooklyn-based band, The Bergamot embarked on a timely journey to perform in all 50 States while inviting people to sign their message of unity on their station wagon (known as The Unity Car). What ensued is a heartwarming tale of human perseverance, empathy and understanding during one of the most polarizing times in American history.

