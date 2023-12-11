The Gadget Guy: Christmas gifts for the whole family

1. T-Mobile Ultimate Samsung TechBundle – Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Buds2

$749.98 t-mobile.com

Upgrade your holiday joy this season with this amazing deal from T-Mobile’s Samsung Bundle. The set includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, which features a 6.1″ Flat FHD+ AMOLED display (2340p x 1080p), a high-resolution 50MP triple-lens camera supporting 3x Optical Zoom and up to 30x Digital Zoom, an AI powered editing tool, a high-end Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that offers incredibly fast processing power, and either 128GB or 256GB of Storage with 8GB RAM, making it the perfect gift for avid photo takers. It also features Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G connectivity, and a long-lasting 3,900 mAh Li-Ion battery that can offer you up to 22 hours battery. Pair that with a Galaxy series accessory like the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for the workout enthusiast, featuring a 40mm display, a remote camera controller, fitness tracking, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and up to 40 hours battery. The pack also includes the Galaxy Buds2 headphones, which feature Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound control, and up to 29 hours battery. The S23, Watch6 and Buds2 are all free when you combine qualifying holiday offers at T-Mobile. Visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals or your nearest T-Mobile store to learn more. video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/c8Gabnq6cJQ

2. Atlantic Technology TWS1 – True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds w/ ANC & 3 Transparency Modes

$189 $149 (SALE) atlantictechnology.com

Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and convenience for all your music listening needs with the Atlantic Technology TWS1. These true wireless in-ear earbuds feature exceptional audio quality that’s powered by a set of 7mm composite titanium-coated drivers, while also featuring Active Noise Cancellation for filtering background noises, plus 3 interchangeable Multi-scene Transparency Modes for listening to your surroundings in different environments. They’re lightweight, come equipped with an ear-hook that ensures a comfortable and secure fit, and have a IPX67 Water-Resistance Rating. They also boast touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, an exceptional battery life with up to 9-hours of play time on a single charge, a 15-minute Quick Charge function for 1 hour battery, and support to USB-C and Qi Wireless Charging. Via the TWS1 App, users are offered highly customizable settings to configure the earbuds’ different touch controls, an AI-powered equalizer that helps them customize the earbuds’ sound settings, and an innovative Burn-In Tool which automatically enhances the earbuds’ sound performance overtime.

3. NerdyTec CouchMaster Cycon 2 (Black Edition) – Portable Padded Lap Desk

$189 $179 (SALE) us.nerdytec.com

For gamers and home workers, stay comfy all day and night with the NerdyTec CouchMaster Cycon 2. This portable padded lap desk features two high-quality large cushions made of memory foam, 6 USB 3.0 ports for connecting multiple devices, and a cable management system. With the Cycon2, you can enjoy gaming and working in a comfortable and relaxed position at home on the sofa, or even in your bed, even if you’re playing or working for hours on end.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQSFN_7nIAI

4. Austere V Series Power 4-Outlet & Austere V Series Clean & Protect

$99.99 austere.com | $29.99 austere.com

If you’re constantly charging multiple devices and are sick and tired of dealing with lots of plugs and messy cables, the Austere V Series Power 4-Outlet can help to untangle your life. This elegant surge protector integrates 4 ultra-wide SmartFit power outlets that provide extra room to accommodate even the bulkiest plugs, along with three OmniPort USB rapid charging ports, including a USB-C PD 20W for super-fast charging, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port sharing 2.4 Amps of charging power, all while protecting all of your low voltage devices. Its low-profile design makes it possible to fit it discreetly in the tightest spaces, whether that’s behind furniture or even a wall-mounted TV. Moreover, it also features multiple safety functions, including a set of 3 blue LED lights which ensure the device is powered, properly grounded, and is protecting against surges up to 3000 Joules and against over-current. Its blue protection shield icon LED will stop glowing once the Joules have been used and it’s time to replace.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StlOFMtMjy8

Also from Austere, the Austere V Series Clean & Protect safely cleans and maintains any display screen, from phones, tablets, and PC / TV monitors, as well as high-touch accessories such as keyboards, mice, remotes, and gaming devices. This industry-leading, anti-bacterial and anti-viral, professional-quality display screen cleaner is perfectly formulated with a special blend of cleaning ingredients that makes it capable of effectively killing microbes while also eliminating static and streaking, so all your display screens will be crystal clear, mitagating scratches, streaks and lint. It also comes with a microfiber dual-sided cloth that’s reusable and machine washable, featuring a special fabric tag that shows you which side of the cloth is for cleaning and which one is for polishing. The cleaning side has a microfiber terry, while the polishing side has a special smooth satin microfiber. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for any home theater or tech enthusiast.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsxggWvrIZE

5. ZVOX AccuVoice AV157 – True Hi-Fi TV Loudspeaker w/ 12 Levels of Voice Boost

$249.99 $199.99 (SALE) zvox.com

Tired of having to rewind your favorite shows just to hear what was said, or even having to watch TV with closed captioning on because you can’t understand a particular dialogue? With the ZVOX Accuvoice AV157, that’s no longer an issue. This true high-fidelity TV loudspeaker comes equipped with three 2″ x 3” high-output full-range speakers and a 24-watt Class D digital amplifier that make it capable of delivering an amazing Hi-Fi sound for a truly immersive listening experience. It leverages ZVOX’s proprietary PhaseCue virtual surround processing technology, which gives you a rich and room-filling three-dimensional sound for music, movies, and TV shows, along with Dolby Digital decoding. It also utilizes ZVOX’s patented AccuVoice hearing aid technology, which offers you 6 levels of voice boost to “enhance” the voices in your media so you hear them clearly, as well as ZVOX’s SuperVoice dialogue-boosting technology, which offers you 6 stages of sound reduction for non-vocal background sounds to make dialogues even clearer. In addition, the AV157 can also automatically control the volume during commercials, so you don’t have to. It integrates a four-digit alphanumeric display that shows the current setting for volume, bass, treble and PhaseCue, plus an Optical Digital Toslink input, a 3.5mm Analog input, and a headphone/subwoofer output. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_Lvu7wV0E4

6. Casa Leo Leo’s Loo Too – Covered Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

$649.99 $599.99 (SALE) smartypear.com

Finally, a gift for the family cat. While cats make for really warm and affectionate companions, cleaning their litter box every day isn’t fun. The Casa Leo Leo’s Loo Too is a smart automatic self-cleaning cat litter box that automatically sifts after each time your cat uses it. The device is powered by a whisper-quiet motor, featuring a triple-layer safety protection system, and is powered by advanced safety technology and smart sensors that completely stop all moving parts whenever your cat is using it. The unit also integrates a large waste drawer equipped with a lid and carbon filters for odor elimination, plus a programmable UV light inside its waste drawer that thoroughly sterilizes your cat’s waste and eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The device’s inner drum is designed to be fully removable, letting owners easily change the litter and clean its interior. Via the Casa Leo App, owners can view activity reports of their cat’s daily usage of the unit. Moreover, the device sports Voice Assistant support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfVg9–yG-4