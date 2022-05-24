Month of May

Actor Miles Teller to serve as Indianapolis 500 honorary starter

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Miles Teller attends the Royal Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Renowned actor Miles Teller will serve as honorary starter of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, waiving the green flag on Sunday, May 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Largely known for his critically-acclaimed performance in Damien Chazelle’s 2014 Oscar-nominated film “Whiplash” and his breakout role in “The Spectacular Now”, Teller returns to action as he joins Tom Cruise in Paramount’s much anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick”. Teller stars as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of fan-favorite “Goose”, in the sequel to the 1996 original, which releases nationwide on May 27.

“Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers racing for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-fueled experience,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re happy to welcome him to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ for a day he’ll never forget.”

The Indianapolis 500 is set for May 29.