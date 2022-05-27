Month of May

Cars, fans and concerts planned for return for a rainy Carb Day in 2022

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — After a three-year hiatus, Carb Day is back.

It’s such an important aspect ahead of race day weekend because it’s a tradition that revolves around the race. Carb Day is an abbreviation for “Carburetor Day” and back in the 1960s, race teams would prep for the Indianapolis 500 by adjusting the carburetors of their gasoline-powered engines. However, in modern times Indy cars are no longer equipped with carburetors, but the name stayed.

Weather permitting, it will be the final opportunity for drivers to practice prior to the race.

After cancellations due to the pandemic and other modifications, Carb Day is highly-anticipated for fans and drivers. IMS President Doug Boles told News 8 that ticket sales have done well and have exceeded ticket sales of the past five years.

The theme for this year’s concert is rock with a mix of soul. The Miller Lite Carb Day concert is happening Friday,

Rock group Kings of Chaos, formed by Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, will co-headline the event with Rick Springfield.

Funk legends Morris Day and Time will open the show at 3:30 inside of turn 3 at IMS.

General admission is $40 and children under 15 accompanied by an adult are free.