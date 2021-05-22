Month of May

Dixon tops qualifying order for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon turned the quickest lap on Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in advance of Saturday and Sunday’s qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Marcus Ericsson posted the best four-lap average, and the Honda-powered cars claimed seven of the top 10 positions as the Indianapolis 500 gears up for qualifying weekend.

Dixon took the day’s top honors with a speed of 233.302 mph. But with Indy’s unique format, Ericsson’s speed of 231.949 may provide a better preview for the first day of qualifying.

Colton Herta had the second-best four-lap average at 231.726.

Pato O’Ward had the best Chevrolet at 231.522.

Practice on Saturday will run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in two groups. Qualifying will be from noon-5:50 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for general admission seating are $20; they can be bought at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates. Children 15 and younger are admitted free with paying adult. Free parking will be available in Lot 7, also known as the “North 40” parking lot. Paid parking is available for access to the Main Gate, Gate 1, and Lot 2. No infield parking will be allowed. Parking and gate locations will take cash and credit. All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year.

Qualifying order