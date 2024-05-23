Josef Newgarden releases children’s book ahead of Indy 500

Josef Newgarden reading to children at Children's Museum of Indianapolis May 23, 2024. (Photo provided by WISH TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Josef Newgarden, defending Indy 500 winner and past IndyCar Series champion, partnered with Red Racer Books to publish a children’s book titled “Josef’s Big Dream: An INDY 500 story.”

The book was written by Andy Amendola, and it highlights Newgarden’s journey from childhood to realizing his dream of winning the Indianapolis 500. The book intends to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges.

“I am thrilled to be sharing ‘Josef’s BIG Dream’ with race fans ahead of 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday,” Newgarden said in a statement Thursday. “I’ve been wanting to write a children’s book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there that requires that more than the Indy 500.”

Newgarden debuted the book Thursday with a reading at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Fans can purchase the book at RedRacerBooks.com, ShopIndycar.com, ShopIMS.com and all the NTT Series IndyCar races later this summer.