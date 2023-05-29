Race fans can renew Month of May tickets for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 17: These Firestone Firehawk race tires are specially marked for the 107th Indianapolis 500 and were used in the first practice, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many race fans are still recovering from Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, but it’s never too early to get a head start in securing tickets for next year.

Each year fans witness unforgettable action at the Racing Capitol of the World, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For fans to ensure they will continue to experience the magic of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” they will need to renew their tickets before the Tuesday, June 20, deadline.

Those that take advantage of the renewal period will also have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible to buy tickets and wristbands for other Month of May events at the lowest prices possible. Those products include:

Month of May practice and qualification day tickets

Bronze Badges

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration tickets

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Snake Pit presented by Coors Light wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2024 before each event.

Anyone interested in renewing or upgrading their Indy 500 tickets can do so online, by calling 317-492-6700, or by visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office.

“More than 325,000 fans filled IMS on Indianapolis 500 Race Day for the biggest and most memorable celebration of all that is May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “Whether 2023 was your first trip to IMS or your 50th, we encourage you to renew or request an upgrade for seats by June 20 to reserve their spots for next year for another great celebration of speed and tradition.”