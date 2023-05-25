See the 2023 Indy 500 Porch Parties winner

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis 500 trio visited the winner of the 2023 Porch Parties decorating contest on Wednesday afternoon.

The winning home is on North Lynhurst Drive between West 16th Street and Crawfordsville Road. Greg Mauel and his wife, Sue, own the house and say their decorations celebrate the rich history of racing in Indiana and their family.

Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IndyCar Series drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco visited the winners.

Greg Mauer described the decorations for News 8. “We used my father in law, my wife’s dad, A.J. Watson, as the inspiration. The scoring tower behind the drivers is set from the winner of the 1962 Indy 500, which was Roger Ward, which is one of A.J. Watson’s cars that won it. And the little guys in the yard were all the past nine winners that are driving this year in this year’s race.”

After the photo shoot the Mauels were treated to a backyard barbecue from Good Ranchers, which provides online meat delivery subscriptions.