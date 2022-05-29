Month of May

Veteran driver Ed Carpenter hoping for first Indy 500 victory

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Veteran IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter is seeking his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

The experienced driver/team owner set himself up nicely a tremendous qualifying, posting the fourth-fastest time.

The 41-year-old has started on the pole three times. His best finish was second in 2018.

This year will be his 19th time entering the race.

“Yeah, 19 it’s wild, it’s hard for me to believe that I’ve been in that many, you know, I never would have dreamt it when I first got here in 2004,” Carpenter said “But it’s a real blessing to still be a part of this race and to still have a great opportunity to go out and win this race.”

