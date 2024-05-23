What to know before you head to the Snake Pit on Indy 500 race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Turn 3 is going to be jumping on Sunday during the Indy 500. The Snake Pit is a show within a show.

More than six hours of music will be playing as thousands of EDM fans gather in the Snake Pit to enjoy some big-name artists.

Artists such as Timmy Trumpet, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Excision, and Sullivan King will be playing hit after hit at the iconic Snake Pit.

“It’s been one of our best recruiting tools to get fans under the age of 30 here,” said Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president.

The gates open at 7 a.m. on race day for those entering the Snake Pit. Timmy Trumpet will hit the stage at 8:15 a.m. to kick off the fun.

Dom Dolla will cap things off with his set beginning at 2:20 p.m.

“It’s almost 25,000 young adults under the age of 30 listening to the music,” Boles said.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160. You can find more information here.

You must be 18 years or older to get in.

All Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indy 500 race day ticket. The Snake Pit is part of the Indy 500 activities. Attendees cannot get in with just the Snake Pit wristband.

Boles says unless severe weather is in the area, the concert will go on.

“It’s like a normal concert, even if the race is not going on the concert will continue to go on. The only thing that’ll stop that concert would be lightning or something like that,” he said.

More information on the Snake Pit can be found here.