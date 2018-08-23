Tunnel found under old KFC in Arizona connected to Mexico Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of tunnel found in Arizona KFC connecting to Mexico. (Provided Photo/KXAN) [ + - ] Video

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KXAN/CNN) -- Underneath a defunct Kentucky Fried Chicken shop in San Luis, Arizona, federal authorities made a startling discovery -- a tunnel to Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently obtained a search warrant for the former restaurant and inside they found a tunnel in the kitchen area.

The tunnel was only eight inches in diameter but was 22 feet deep and nearly 600 feet long, connecting the fast food location to a home in Mexico.

Authorities say the tunnel was used to smuggle illegal drugs across the border.