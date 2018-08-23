Tunnel found under old KFC in Arizona connected to Mexico
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KXAN/CNN) -- Underneath a defunct Kentucky Fried Chicken shop in San Luis, Arizona, federal authorities made a startling discovery -- a tunnel to Mexico.
The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently obtained a search warrant for the former restaurant and inside they found a tunnel in the kitchen area.
The tunnel was only eight inches in diameter but was 22 feet deep and nearly 600 feet long, connecting the fast food location to a home in Mexico.
Authorities say the tunnel was used to smuggle illegal drugs across the border.
