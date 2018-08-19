1 dead in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s west side, marking the city’s 102nd homicide in 2018.

Officers were initially called to the 5200 block of West 34th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

They arrived there and did not find the vehicle that had been described to them.

Later officers found a vehicle matching the description at 16th Street and Indiana Avenue.

A male victim inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses inside the vehicle were being interviewed by police on Saturday night.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

On Saturday morning, a man was shot inside a concert venue on the west side. He died of his injuries on Saturday night.