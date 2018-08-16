13 in custody after 300-student fight at Arsenal Tech High School; 7 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirteen students were taken into custody for disorderly conduct following a fight on Thursday afternoon at Arsenal Technical High School, according to a spokesperson from Indianapolis Public Schools.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called out to Arsenal Technical High School on Thursday afternoon due to a large fight.

Police were called after 1 p.m. IMPD said it is assisting school police with Indianapolis Public Schools.

The fight happened in the courtyard. Five ambulances have also been sent to the area.

Sources within IMPD believe 300 kids were fighting. Police believe it started as a food fight when some students got upset at students that formerly attended Broad Ripple High School.

IPS confirmed on Thursday that pepper spray was dispersed as a part of crowd control during the fight.

Some students were separated by officers and placed in the auditorium. Others were placed in a different part of campus.

Indianapolis EMS said there were seven total patients.

“This is ridiculous,” said one parent that spoke to News 8. “Kids should be able to come here and learn without having to deal with people that don’t want to learn.”

According to IPS, there will be a heightened police presence at the school on Friday.

At 2:15 p.m., the school posted this on Twitter: