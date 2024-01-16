18-year-old formally charged with murder of 77-year-old woman on southwest side

Mugshot of Zakii Dawson, 18, who was arrested by Indianapolis police for the murder of 77-year-old Mary Sims at a home in the 2900 block of Landola Lane. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has been formally charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman at a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Friday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman as Mary Sims.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Landola Lane around 5:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a disturbance.

That is in a mobile home community near Lynhurst Drive and Troy Avenue.

When they arrived, police found Sims unresponsive with “undisclosed trauma” inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD soon detained and arrested 18-year-old Zakii Dawson for his role in the shooting. Police said that Dawson and Sims knew each other, but did not give any information on their relationship.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday announced they formally charged Dawson with murder. Online jail records also show him facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Dawson was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. A court date hasn’t been set yet.