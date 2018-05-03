2 men run into Greenwood apartments fire to save lives

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A massive fire Wednesday afternoon had people and pets running out of an apartment complex in Greenwood.

No one was hurt thanks in part to the efforts of two bystanders.

Every second counts when a there’s a fire, which can quickly spread out of control and engulf a building.

That happened at the Meridian Oaks Apartments in Greenwood.

Jake Sudyam and Ben Floyd had finished digging out a pool nearby when they saw the flame.”

“Decided to turn around and come back. We didn’t see medical people out here,” said Floyd, who added that said the pair had started driving off.

Instead, they ran into the apartment building.

“We hope anybody would do the same,” Floyd said. “Just driving by, if my house was on fire, I would want somebody to do this as well.”

They banged on doors and yelled at anyone who could hear them.

“Get out, the building is on fire! It’s not a joke! Get out now!” Floyd recalled saying.

They helped save several lives.

“One lady did not get out, and we kicked the door in on her and she was out,” he said.

All this happened while the firefighters raced to the scene. Firefighters helped get three people out and countless pets.

“Two of the firefighters came out holding dogs like babies,” said Christal Hignite, whose daughter lives in the apartment complex. “It was the most amazing thing.”

There were so many pets that animal control authorities came to help reunite pets with their owners.

The weather did not making it easy for the firefighters.

“I saw some of the firefighters drop down to their knees gasping because there is so much smoke,” Hignite said.

That is especially true when when it’s windy and the hottest day of the year so far.

But, when the firefighters ran out of bottled water, guess who stepped up, again?

“We drove down to Meijer and picked up seven cases of water for them and brought it back to them,” Floyd said.

“Made sure everyone had plenty of water,” Sudyam added.

A tough period of time is ahead for the renters in the Meridian Oaks Apartments.

“Everything that I have is currently in flames and in water,” Libby Hignite said.

Yet Hignite said she’s thankful for the firefighters and two men who made a choice to help.

The firefighters said they’re appreciative for Sudyam and Floyd, wanting to thank them personally.

People were also grateful for a nearby church that offered to help with anything from housing to clothing and food for the people affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.