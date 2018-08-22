26-year-old found dead behind strip mall ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 26-year-old man became the city’s 107th homicide of 2018 after the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case a homicide on Tuesday.

Donald Morris, 26, was found dead about 10:05 p.m. Monday in a wooded area behind a strip mall with a Kroger grocery at 5173 W. Washington St. That’s east of South Lynhurst Road on the west side.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD said a body was found at the scene, but the circumstances behind the man’s death were not immediately known. No suspect information was provided.

Police at the scene said the person may have been near a makeshift homeless camp.