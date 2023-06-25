31st annual Indian Market and Festival celebrates Native American art, history, and culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 31st annual Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival opened in the Eiteljorg Museum on Saturday, and organizers of the event say it is one of the most celebrated cultural weekends in the Midwest.

Around 140 artists from across the United States and Canada come to the Eiteljorg Museum to sell their artwork, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, and more.

News 8 spoke with several artists, including 13-year-old Aytrian Day, an artist who loves sharing and showing off his culture to other people. “I just love doing art, and it pays. It’s fun to do with my culture and still have our culture,” Day said.

Many artists have also entered their work into a competition with a wide array of categories and awards.

The festival will also include cultural performances, including music, dance, storytelling, eating traditional foods, and more.

Tickets for the festival are $20 in advance, and $25 at the gate. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.