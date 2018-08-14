4 arrested in connection to Madison County homicide; 2nd body found

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Four people have been taken into custody after a man’s body was found in a nature preserve outside of Anderson on Monday morning and a second body was found in Grant County in southern Grant County on Tuesday.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, 30-year-old Brittney Vontress, 30-year-old Jordan Zirkle and 22-year-old Taylor Wheeler have been taken into custody. A fourth arrest was announced by Mellinger but has not been identified.

According to Mellinger, the body was found at the Rangeline Nature Preserve just before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Rangeline Nature Preserve lies along the White River west of Mounds State Park.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay identified the victim Tuesday as 36-year-old David Lamar Phillips II of Anderson. Dunnichay said he died from two gunshots to the head.

A second body was found Tuesday in southern Grant County. Mellinger said it is connected to the body found on Monday.

Investigators found the body Monday morning while searching for evidence from another case, but the sheriff’s office declined to say whether the cases are connected. Mellinger said the body had possibly been there for several days.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay says “there absolutely appears to be foul play.” She told The Herald Bulletin the body was being taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for identification.