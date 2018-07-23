72-year-old campground employee arrested on child sex charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — State police on Saturday night arrested a 72-year-old campground employee in connection with a number of child sex charges.

Larry Lee Scott, 72, of Hope, Indiana, faces preliminary charges of child molestation, child exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation, sexual battery and possession of paraphernalia.

State police say troopers responded to an alleged child molestation complaint on Saturday night at CERAland Park, a nonprofit in Columbus which began in 1963 as the Cummins Employees Recreation Association.

After detectives joined troopers to investigate the case, Scott was arrested at the campgrounds.

Scott remained in the Bartholomew County Jail on Sunday night.