A cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures Monday morning will start in the lower to mid-teens with feel-like temperatures in the lower singles digits! A few flurries are possible as well with no accumulations expected. Clouds should break during the afternoon allowing for a few rays of sunshine during the afternoon. Lows will cool to the upper teens.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a nice warming trend. Highs will rebound to the lower 30s with lots of sunshine. Even warmer Wednesday with highs approaching near 40° with sunshine.

By the end of the week, we have our next weather maker which will increase our chance of showers and a possible mix later Thursday. Friday, we could see a scattered mix early then showers during the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

This weekend a possible light mix through the day with highs in the upper 30s. The system should move out Sunday with slightly colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s.