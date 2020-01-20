Weather Blog

A cold start to the week

Monday’s weather forecast

Share

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures Monday morning will start in the lower to mid-teens with feel-like temperatures in the lower singles digits! A few flurries are possible as well with no accumulations expected. Clouds should break during the afternoon allowing for a few rays of sunshine during the afternoon. Lows will cool to the upper teens.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a nice warming trend. Highs will rebound to the lower 30s with lots of sunshine. Even warmer Wednesday with highs approaching near 40° with sunshine.

By the end of the week, we have our next weather maker which will increase our chance of showers and a possible mix later Thursday. Friday, we could see a scattered mix early then showers during the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

This weekend a possible light mix through the day with highs in the upper 30s. The system should move out Sunday with slightly colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures Monday morning will start in the lower to mid-teens with feel-like temperatures in the lower singles digits! A few flurries are possible as well with no accumulations expected. Clouds should break during the afternoon allowing for a few rays of sunshine during the afternoon. Lows will cool to the upper teens.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a nice warming trend. Highs will rebound to the lower 30s with lots of sunshine. Even warmer Wednesday with highs approaching near 40° with sunshine.

By the end of the week, we have our next weather maker which will increase our chance of showers and a possible mix later Thursday. Friday, we could see a scattered mix early then showers during the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

This weekend a possible light mix through the day with highs in the upper 30s. The system should move out Sunday with slightly colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.