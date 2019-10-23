A great afternoon Wednesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crisp start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s with wind chill factors in the lower to mid-30s. A fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid-60s with lots of sunshine Wednesday! Lows will cool to the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower 60s with a little less sunshine. A quick-moving cold front will swing in late Thursday and that could spark up a few isolated showers late in the day.

Light isolated morning showers are possible Friday. We should salvage the afternoon with clouds decreasing and dry conditions for Friday night football. Highs by the end week will cool to the 50s.

Changes for this weekend with showers speeding up Saturday will be the wetter of the two days with showers around at any time. Highs will warm to the upper 50s. Drier and slightly warmer day Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Next week looks unsettled with chances for rain by midweek. Highs will linger in the upper 50s.