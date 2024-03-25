Addressing challenges young and adult Black men face

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Multicultural Spotlight looked at polices in the United States that have and have not addressed issues faced specifically by Black boys and Black men and the challenges they face, along with what many in the Black community would consider the failure of those policies.

WISH-TV contributor and InnoPower CEO Emil Ekiyor sat down with News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to identify several policy areas that could successfully and systemically address the issues.

The first part of the discussion focused on reducing the rate of incarceration and reducing recidivism.

“We also have to address the root cause of those things,” Ekiyor said. “Most young men I meet in middle and high school all have this dream of doing good things.”

“The path to doing good things” is murky, Ekiyor said, because there aren’t always positive examples in some communities that Black children can look to.

Ekiyor also expressed a need for mentorship.

“We have to change the narrative around what our young people see and what they can access.”

Ekiyor added that there is an “abundance of opportunity” that young people need to see.

