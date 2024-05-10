All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Women Take the Wheel

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the Women Take the Wheel podcast. On this week’s Women Take The Wheel, Nikki went on location at IRP, catching up with past guest, Maddi Gordon. When she first talked to her a couple years ago, she was working on her Dad’s Top Alcohol Funny Car Driver. Now she is driving that race car – and doing a good job of it! This is kind of a unique podcast as the interview was done in two parts. Before eliminations, they talk about her journey into the seat of the family Funny Car. Then, they pick up the conversation three rounds later, with a very happy winner.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.