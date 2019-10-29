FFA National Convention kicks off in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FFA National Convention and Expo is back in the city.

The career and technical organization for students in middle and high schools promotes and supports agricultural education. The group is celebrating its 92nd convention. Nearly 70,000 people from around the country are expected to attend this week’s events. On Tuesday, the kickoff luncheon was at the Indiana Convention Center.

News 8’s Randall Newsome during “All IN” caught up with organizers at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they are hosting some FFA convention events for the very first time.

“Oh, my gosh, this is awesome,” FFA Foundation President Molly Ball said. “When I tell the kids that it’s 25-yard line to 25-yard line you see their faces go, ‘oh, that’s big. That’s really big.’ It’s really exciting to be in Lucas Oil.”

“I can’t wait to have everybody come in here for the first time,” Convention Manager Mandy Hazlett said. “I’m really excited to see our first opening session just to see how the students react.”

Ball says the FFA convention organizers have been coming up with more ideas to enhance the whole experience of the convention.

“We give back because we believe in the future of agriculture,” Ball said. FFA “wants to make a positive difference in the lives of students.”

This year also marks the 50th anniversary since women first became a part of FFA. “That is a big milestone for us,” Hazlett said. “We’re actually going to be celebrating that over the next two years.”

Student sessions will start Wednesday morning at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium and continue through Saturday afternoon. Live music concerts will feature country music group Old Dominion and country pop singer-songwriter Brett Young at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.